From ‘Mummy Rolls’ to ‘Ghost Brownies,’ here are 8 Halloween recipes that are perfect for the spooky season.

The spooky season has arrived, and we’re counting down the days before Halloween.

It’s not only a great time to frighten yourself silly with all of your favorite horror movies, but it’s also a perfect time to enjoy some seasonal treats.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re searching for something to hand out to trick-or-treaters or just want to bake some delectable goodies for a frightening movie marathon.

From TikTok and Instagram, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Halloween recipes.

d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M This is a condensed version of the information.