From Mr. Hector to the Pigeon Lady, here’s where the cast of ‘Home Alone 2’ is now.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is almost as beloved as its predecessor, continuing the enchantment established in the first Home Alone film.

Kevin McCallister has been wandering in the big city for almost 30 years, where he ran into the Wet Bandits, amusing hotel personnel, a pigeon woman, and a future president.

The Washington Newsday investigated where the cast of the original Home Alone is now, finding that the McCallister family now includes award winners and Olympians, but keep reading to learn where the cast of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is now.

Tim Curry — Mr. Hector

Tim Curry, a British actor who has played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rooster Hannigan in Annie, and Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It, came to the Home Alone franchise with an outstanding resume. In the 1970s and 1980s, he’d also published three rock albums.

He went on to star in Muppet Treasure Island, The Wild Thornberrys, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars after keeping an eye on Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2. He’s also an accomplished theater performer, with appearances in Amadeus, My Favorite Year, and Spamalot earning him Tony Award nominations.

Curry had a massive stroke in July 2012 and has been confined to a wheelchair since then. As a result, his acting career has been limited to voice acting, but he still attends industry events on a regular basis.

Brenda Fricker’s pigeon lady

While the Pigeon Lady is a memorable role, Brenda Fricker’s biggest achievement occurred a few years earlier when she received an Academy Award for her performance in My Left Foot with Daniel Day Lewis.

Fricker, who is now 76 years old, continues to perform on stage and television, most recently in an episode of the Canadian TV drama Cam Boy and the Irish drama Holding. Mrs Brown in My Left Foot was depicted on a postage stamp in Ireland in 1996.

Eddie Bracken — Mr. Duncan

Eddie Bracken, an American comic legend, as Duncan’s Toy Chest’s benevolent owner. He has been a theater actor since the 1930s and a film actor since the 1940s.

He had an appearance in Rookie of the Year after appearing in Home Alone 2. This is a condensed version of the information.