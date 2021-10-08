From McDonald’s to Starbucks, there are many of healthy fast food breakfast options.

Getting a quick breakfast from your local Starbucks is a necessary evil for the person on the run. However, it does not have to be a terrible thing because many of our favorite fast food establishments provide healthier options.

According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2019 Food and Health Survey, 23% of American consumers actively seek out nutritious food, most often for weight loss, energy, digestive health, and heart health.

This, combined with the increased popularity of plant-based diets, has encouraged businesses to improve their breakfast choices.

Dietician Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, MS RD, indicated that for people in a hurry, companies like McDonald’s can provide excellent breakfast options, and that eating meals rather than small bits is the key to feeling satiated for longer.

“Although you can make most menu items healthy, my personal top choice is actually a breakfast meal,” she told The Washington Newsday. Breakfast, in my opinion, is the most essential meal of the day since it gives you the energy to confront your day and kickstarts your metabolism.” We go over some of the healthiest breakfast alternatives available, from oatmeal to egg white muffins, and speak with experts on what to look for.

Chick-fil-AE Egg White Grill

gg whites are one of the most popular healthy breakfast alternatives, and Chick-fil-A offers them on its menu. In an English muffin, the Egg White Grill combines egg white with zesty grilled chicken and a slice of cheese. It has 290 calories and 26 grams of protein in it.

McDonald’s Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

This oatmeal recipe includes apple, cranberry, and raisin, as well as light cream to make the breakfast staple even more decadent. While there isn’t much in the way of protein, the fibrous oats are high in iron and have a calorie count of 320.

This was Melendez-favorite, Klinger’s because the oats are iron-rich while also helping you feel satiated for longer.

“McDonald’s gives plenty of healthy options on their menu,” she remarked, “but what I love about McDonald’s is the menu versatility.” Anything can be added or removed. This is a condensed version of the information.