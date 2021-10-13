From Lucy Liu to Jon Hamm, every ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 guest star.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which returns to HBO soon, has unveiled thirteen guest stars for the forthcoming season.

Larry David’s grumpy character returns for Season 11 of his sitcom, which has now aired for nearly two decades.

Some of Season 11’s guest stars make their first appearance on the program, while others return as “themselves” or as characters we’ve seen before. Richard Lewis, who is returning, revealed the names of all the new season’s cast members on Twitter.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, an HBO Original, will premiere on HBO Max on October 24, 2021. It was also broadcast on HBO at 10:40 p.m. ET. Season 11 will consist of ten episodes, each of which will be released weekly on the streaming service.

Who Will Appear as a Guest Star in Season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?

It’s been a struggle recovering from numerous operations over the last year, but I’m grateful to have made at least one episode in my 11th season on Curb. And whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, LD reigns supreme once more, and congrats to the cast and crew. #HBO #CURB RL #HBO #CURB Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/VyGmdIMPWR 9th of October, 2021 Jon Hamm is a well-known actor. Jon Hamm returns for Season 11 after making an appearance as himself in Season 10 Episode 8 “Elizabeth, Margaret, and Larry.” He spent a day shadowing Larry as part of his study for a role in which he will portray “a Larry-type character.” His reappearance in “The Five-Foot Fence” in Episode 1 could be a continuation of the plot.

Vince Vaughn is a well-known actor.

Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouser is also back for Season 11.

Vince’s character, who was related to Marty Funkhouser (played by the late Bob Einstein), was a regular in Season 10, appearing in four episodes. In the upcoming season, he is set to appear in five episodes.

Woody Harrelson is a well-known actor.

Woody Harrelson makes his first cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm, following his appearance in the Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Curb creator and star David and Harrelson haven’t worked together much in the past, although they did share the stage in 2019 during a political Saturday Night Live comedy.

Ted Danson is a well-known actor.

Ted Danson, another Cheers alum, makes an appearance in Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

