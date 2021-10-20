From Kravis to Bridgerton, here are 13 couples Halloween costumes for 2021.

Why bother dressing up for Halloween if you have no one to share it with?

At this time of year, couples costumes are a terrific way to double the enjoyment.

Are you having trouble coming up with costume ideas for couples?

We’ve compiled a list of 13 of our favorites.

Wanda and Vision are number one.

Wanda and Vision were brilliantly portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in Disney+’s Wandavision.

If you and your partner think you and your partner could save the world together, why not dress up as the mythical pair for Halloween?

On Amazon, you can get a Wanda costume for $45.99 and a Vision costume for $43.99.

