From Kiehl's to Jo Malone, here are the best beauty advent calendars for 2021.

Swap your regular chocolate advent calendar with a beauty-themed one this year to save calories for the upcoming holiday feasts.

In the run-up to Christmas, we take a look at some of the greatest beauty advent calendars to get you ready for holiday parties and other festive gatherings.

M. Barry

The British cosmetic brand’s advent calendar includes 12 pieces, including eight bottles of Gelly Hi Shine nail paints and one each of Crystal Rock, Green Origin, Hi Vis, and Velvet nail colors. It also includes a “surprise” beauty bag and nail accessory, as well as one nail/cuticle oil product. The calendar can be purchased for $38.70.

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing’s 24-day advent calendar has a variety of beauty and skincare products, including lip glosses, a lip mask, eyeliner, and mascara, as well as self-tanning foam and a sleeping pillow spray. The price of the calendar has been cut from $75 to $52.50.

Asos’ Face + Body advent calendar includes 24 skincare, makeup, hair, and body care products (including 15 full-size items) from Clinique, Estee Lauder, Elemis, Charlotte Tilbury, Caudalie, and other popular beauty brands.

The calendar will set you back $99. By downloading the Asos app and making a purchase there using the code “JOINUS” at checkout, new Asos users can save 20%.

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s has a “limited edition” 24-day advent calendar with a variety of goods worth a total of $245. The Ultra Facial Cream, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, and Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum are among the products featured in the calendar. The calendar is available for $99.

Rituals

Rituals’ “3D Advent Calendar” has “24 Days of Merry Moments,” which include a variety of shower gels, shampoos and conditioners, body mists and oils, lotions, creams, an anti-aging serum, fragrance sticks, and mini-candles. The cost of the calendar is $112.

Colgone Atelier

Clémentine California, Bergamote Soleil, Vanille Insensée, Rose Anonyme 2ml, Patchouli Riviera, and Vétiver Fatal are among the perfumes available in the 24-day "Discovery Advent Calendar" for men and women from L'Oréal's French perfume brand.