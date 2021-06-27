From ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Star Wars,’ here is a timeline of Harrison Ford’s injuries.

On the filming of Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford had a shoulder injury. The 78-year-old was injured during filming a combat sequence for the franchise’s fifth and final installment.

The extent of Ford’s injuries is unknown, but Disney revealed in a statement that the movie’s filming schedule would be rearranged in the coming weeks.

Ford has done a lot of stunts and daring scenes in his long career, which has resulted in a lot of injuries on set. We’ll look at the most notable ones here.

The Raiders of the Lost Ark (Raiders of the Lost Ark) was released in 1981.

One of Ford’s first significant injuries occurred while filming the first Indiana Jones movie. According to Empire magazine, he did a lot of the stunts himself in the movie.

While being pulled behind a truck, Ford damaged his ribs. He tore his right ACL during another stunt, which was more devastating.

The Temple of Doom (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) was released in 1984.

When Harrison Ford had a herniated disc, the filming of the second Indiana Jones film was halted. According to The New York Times, the injury was caused by long periods of time spent riding elephants, which was aggravated by continuous action sequences.

The incident is detailed in John Baxter’s biography of George Lucas, Mythmaker. Indiana Jones co-creator Lucas said: “He [Ford] could barely stand up, yet he was there every day so shooting would not stop. He was in incomprehensible pain, but he was still trying to make it happen.”

Production finally paused while Ford flew to hospital to recover. He later returned to finish the movie and still filmed many of his own stunts.

1993—The Fugitive

Ford’s injury made it onscreen in the action thriller The Fugitive. His character Richard Kimble is seen limping while running because Ford damaged some ligaments in his left leg shooting scenes in the woods.

Ford refused to have surgery until the end of filming, meaning that his character had to keep the limp.

2015—Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ford suffered a serious injury on the set of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens that sent him to hospital on June 11, 2014

A hydraulic door on the set of the Millennium Falcon fell on him, fracturing his ankle. Ford’s son Ben told Access Hollywood that his dad would likely need. This is a brief summary.