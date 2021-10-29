From ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ to ‘The Ring,’ here are 13 classic horror films from the 1990s.

The 1990s were known for Tamagotchis, fanny packs, and Friends, but they were also known for producing some of the best horror films. There are plenty of vintage frights to savor this Halloween, from sequels to famous franchises to new indie scare-fests.

Horror aficionados will recall the lore surrounding the debut of The Blair Witch Project in 1999, as well as how the Scream trilogy swept the slasher film genre.

From Ringu to Takashi Miike’s Audition, Japan has given us some significant horror hits.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of 13 of the best horror films from the 1990s.

I’m aware of your activities over the summer.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in the 1997 film, which has a cast full of ’90s icons. The film launched a new slasher franchise, which began with a killer stalking a group of friends who attempted to cover up a crime they committed the previous year.

Sleepy Hollow is a fictional town in the United States.

It would be negligent of me to leave Tim Burton out of a Halloween movie list, and Sleepy Hollow from 1999 is a perfect fit for the decade. Following a string of killings in a 19th-century village, a fresh-faced Johnny Depp attempts to uncover the mystery of the Headless Horseman.

Chucky’s bride

Chucky, the demon doll, was first presented in the 1988 film Child’s Play, and has since spawned a slew of Chucky-themed horror films. Bride of Chucky, which falls more into the comedy-horror genre and features the serial killer and his lover/accomplice wreaking havoc, is one of the best films of the 1990s.

The Silence of the Lambs is a film that is based on a true story.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991), a more elitist offering, earned five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It follows FBI agent Clarice Starling as she interviews Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a cannibalistic serial killer, for guidance on how to track down one serial killer (Anthony Hopkins.)

Legendary Status

Similar to the 1995 film Seven, in which a killer establishes a base. This is a condensed version of the information.