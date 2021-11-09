From Hailey Bieber to Adriana Lima, Victoria’s Secret Models.

Hailey Bieber has been named to the Victoria’s Secret VS Collective as a model.

Following the cancellation of its annual fashion show in 2019, the lingerie firm claimed it was reviewing “absolutely everything” about the business.

The most recent televised event took place in 2018 and received the lowest ratings in the tournament’s history.

“Our objective is to get back into the fashion show business,” Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters said at a virtual presentation in June, according to CNBC.

In an interview with the New York Times, Waters stated that the show’s signature “Angels”—models signed to represent the brand—were no longer “culturally relevant.”

Instead, a diverse group of brand ambassadors, including women of all body shapes, ages, and ethnicities, will take their place, with actress Priyanka Chopra and soccer player Megan Rapinoe already on board.

As the company prepares to rebrand, we take a look back at some of the women who have previously represented it.

