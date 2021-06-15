From ‘Gone Girl’ to ‘Nashville,’ Lisa Banes has played some of the most memorable roles.

Lisa Banes’ acting career spans more than 40 years on theater and television. Banes was struck by a scooter while crossing the street on New York City’s Upper West Side. She passed away 11 days later, on June 14, at the age of 65. Kathryn Kranhold, her wife, survives her.

Celebrities’ tributes, like Seth MacFarlane’s, have been posted on social media since the news of her passing spread.

“I am profoundly grieved by the news of Lisa Banes’ passing,” the Family Guy creator tweeted about the actress. We had the pleasure of working with her on The Orville earlier this year. Her consistent politeness and graciousness toward all of us matched her stage presence, attraction, competence, and aptitude. “A terrible loss…”

Banes was well-known for her theatrical work in addition to her work on television and cinema. In 1981, she earned the Theatre World Award for her performance in Look Back in Anger, an off-Broadway show at the time. The play was adapted for film and radio, and it was staged in the United Kingdom’s West End with Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh in the lead roles.

For her appearance in the 1984 production of Isn’t it Romantic?, the actress was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Here are some of the roles for which she will be remembered in TV and film.

Cocktail

Lisa Banes performed opposite Tom Cruise in the 1988 movie Cocktail, one of his break-out roles in cinema.

In Cocktail, Banes portrayed Bonnie, an older, wealthy woman who becomes embroiled in a game between Cruise’s character Brian and his friend Doug (played by Bryan Brown.)

Doug marries a wealthy, older woman, and Brian decides to follow suit, flirting with Bonnie and inviting her back to his room while working in Jamaica.

He does not realise the woman he really loves, Jordan (played by Elisabeth Shue) sees them together, and leaves Jamaica to return to New York.

Brian eventually returns to New York, with Bonnie in tow, but he truly wants to be with Jordan, and after using Bonnie to impress his mates, breaks up their relationship.

Bonnie is a pawn utilized by the characters in the tale and in the game.