From Fuller and Buzz to Kevin’s Mother, here’s where the ‘Home Alone’ cast is now.

What have the McCallisters been up to in the three decades after they abandoned Kevin at home?

While on Christmas vacation in 1990, Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) attempted to steal into the McCallister home, but were foiled by the precocious child’s (Macaulay Culkin) booby traps.

Culkin’s departure from acting has been widely known, but what about the other McCallisters? While others stayed in the profession (one even had a cameo in Disney+’s current version of Home Alone), one went behind the camera, and another became an Olympic athlete.

Here’s what each of the Home Alone cast members is up to these days, thirty years later.

Macaulay Culkin — Kevin McCallister

Despite taking a long vacation from performing, Macaulay Culkin appears to be as well-known as ever, owing to the fact that his two Home Alone films are constantly shown throughout the Christmas season.

Culkin is still acting in his forties, but in smaller roles. He recently appeared in Seth Green’s film Changeland and American Horror Story. He was also a member of the comedy rock band The Pizza Underground, which he left in 2018.

Joe Pesci as Harry

Pesci, one of Hollywood’s most accomplished performers, starred in Home Alone about the same time he was nominated for an Academy Award for his part in Goodfellas.

In 1999, he declared his retirement from acting to pursue a musical career. Pesci came out of retirement for small appearances in The Good Shepherd and Love Ranch, but was eventually called back to perform in The Irishman with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro in 2019.

Daniel Stern — Marv

Stern, the taller half of The Wet Bandits (later renamed the Sticky Bandits), has continued to work as an actor in animation, comedy, and drama over the years.

He is best known for voicing adult Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years, playing the primary character in the animated comedy Dilbert, and portraying Glen Babbit in Manhattan.

Catherine O’HaraSCTV alumni Kate McCallister/Mother Kevin’s Catherine O’Hara was most known as the mom from Home Alone until recently, when she was cast as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek and received critical acclaim.

O’Hara, who is now 67 years old, is a. This is a condensed version of the information.