From Doja Cat’s outfits to Machine Gun Kelly’s performance, here are the best moments from the MTV Video Music Awards.

The MTV Video Music Awards will return in 2021, following a year in which there were no in-person performances or audiences. The crowd was ecstatic to return for this year’s event, which featured performances by Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Chloe, among others.

There were also some wonderful nostalgic moments as MTV celebrated its 40th anniversary, with Madonna, the Queen of Pop, in attendance to deliver a birthday tribute.

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X each received three prizes, while Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber each received two trophies.

From dramatic reunions to outrageous performances, these are some of the finest moments of the night.

Megan Fox’s TV Shows Kim K. is a Korean actress.

Megan Fox and her companion, Machine Gun Kelly, appeared in a caramel dress that revealed a lot of skin, as well as her underpants and wet black hair.

Rewind to the Met Gala 2019, when Kim Kardashian wore a similar-colored Thierry Mugler gown that left nothing to the imagination, along with a similar wet effect in her hair.

Fans noticed the homage, while others pointed out how many other celebrities, from Ciara to Hailey Bieber, also wore translucent dresses with their underwear on display.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Given their Instagram accounts have posted some pretty amazing PDA pics over the previous few months, the couple has been officially together for quite some time.

On the red carpet, they looked a lot alike, and Kardashian even reflected it in her announcement of Barker’s performance with Machine Gun Kelly.

Before they performed, Fox and Kardashian told the audience to make some noise for their “baby daddies.” Subtle, to be sure.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Thrilling Show

Gun-machine Kelly was already making headlines when he arrived at the VMAs and appeared to have a spat with Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

McGregor hurled his drink at the singer, but it wasn’t the craziest thing that happened that night.

Kelly was joined on stage by drummer Travis Barker and dancing poppies for his performance. Kelly and Barker then began flinging their guitars around before dropping to the ground.

The Outfits of Doja Cat Were On Point

This year, Doja Cat was the hostess, and she did a fantastic job. This is a condensed version of the information.