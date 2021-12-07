From ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘Facts of Life,’ the ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ cast.

In Front of a Studio Live Classic comedies are reimagined for one night only, with an A-list ensemble assuming the roles of renowned characters.

Following that, Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life will be tackled by the ABC show. The first ran from 1978 to 1985, while the second aired from 1979 to 1988.

Diff’rent Strokes featured the lives of Arnold and Willis Jackson, two young African-American boys who were adopted by a wealthy white widower named Phillip Drummond.

Meanwhile, The Facts of Life was a spin-off from Diff’rent Strokes that followed Edna Garrett as the housemother at Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school.

The ABC special will debut on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

It’s Not the Same When You’re in Front of a Studio Audience castDifferent strokes Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges played Arnold and Willis Jackson, respectively, in the original Strokes.

Arnold will be played by Kevin Hart, and Willis will be played by Damon Wayans, both of whom are comedians.

Conrad Bain portrayed Phillip Drummond in the original sitcom, and John Lithgow will reprise the role in the remake.

Coleman died at the age of 42 in 2010, while Bain died at the age of 89 in 2013.

From 1978 to 1979, Charlotte Rae played Edna Garrett before moving on to the major role in The Facts of Life.

Rae’s character will be played by Ann Dowd in the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special.

Dowd will also reprise her role as Edna in The Facts of Life’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special.

Jennifer Aniston will be joining her in the role of Blair Warner, which was formerly played by Lisa Whelchel.

Tootie Riley will be played by Gabrielle Union.