From “Deliverance” to “Toy Story 3,” Ned Beatty has played some of the most memorable roles.

Ned Beatty was an American actor from Louisville, Kentucky, best known for his cinematic career, which spanned over four decades and included over 160 films.

He was nominated for an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, and a Golden Globe Award for his performances in film and television.

Blossom Beatty, Ned Beatty’s daughter, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on June 14, 2021 that her father died of natural causes at home. He was 83 years old when he died.

“Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend and he will be missed by us all.” Beatty’s manager Deborah Miller said in a statement.

Otis — ‘Superman’ — Ned Beatty’s Best Film Roles (1978)

In Superman and Superman II, Ned Beatty played Lex Luthor’s inept henchman Otis. Ned Beatty featured opposite Christopher Reeve as Superman and Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in the film.

Marlon Brando, Jeff East, Margot Kidder, Glenn Ford, Phyllis Thaxter, Jackie Cooper, Trevor Howard, Marc McClure, Terence Stamp, Valerie Perrine, Jack O’Halloran, Maria Schell, and Sarah Douglas were among the other actors that appeared in the film.

The film depicted the origins of the DC Comics superhero and his battle with Lex Luthor, the villain.

—’Toy Story 3′ —’Toy Story 3′ —’Toy Story 3′ —’ (2010)

In 2010, Ned Beatty voiced the character of Lotso in Toy Story 3. Andy departs for college in the third film, and his toys are donated to a nearby daycare center.

There, Andy’s other toys, including Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen), meet Lots-O’Huggin Bear (Lotso), who welcomes Andy’s toys into the Daycare Centre.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Michael Keaton, Laurie Metcalf, and Bea Miller rounded out the cast, which also included Ned Beatty.

‘Deliverance’ by Bobby Trippe (1972)

Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight, and Ronny Cox co-starred with Ned Beatty in the survival thriller Deliverance. This was his first film role, and it catapulted him into the spotlight.

When four Atlanta businessmen decide to paddle down a river in the isolated northern Georgia countryside, things go tragically wrong.

Bobby Trippe, played by Ned Beatty, is forced to strip at gunpoint and raped by men in the film, which is widely regarded as a watershed moment in cinema history.

Deliverance was released in 2008.