From Dave Chappelle to Louis CK, Here Are the Controversial Comedians Nominated for Grammy Awards in 2022.

Despite recent issues and backlash, the Recording Academy has honoured Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle by nominating them for honors at the Grammy Awards in 2022.

Hundreds of artists have been nominated in numerous categories for their work over the past year, but the two comedians stand out owing to recent headlines.

Louis C.K. is up for Best Comedy Album, and Dave Chappelle is vying for Best Spoken Word Album, but there are a slew of other comedians and musicians nominated who have tumultuous pasts.

Nominees for Best Comedy Album

After a series of sexual misconduct allegations were made against him in 2017, Louis C.K. took a break from the spotlight. As a result, his film I Love You, Daddy was shelved by distributors, and various television networks, including HBO, FX, and Netflix, terminated connections with the comedian. In Gravity Falls and The Secret Life of Pets 2, his voice was recast.

Despite the unfavorable press, he returned in 2020 with his stand-up special Sincerely Louis CK, which was nominated for a Grammy. Within the performance, C.K. even tackles the sexual assault wrongdoing.

Many other musicians nominated for Best Comedy Album have had their own scandals over the years. The complete list of nominees is as follows: Lavell Crawford’s Comedy Vaccine Chelsea Handler – Evolution Regards, Louis C.K. – Louis C.K.

Thank you for putting your life on the line – Lewis Black

Nate Bargatze, the Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart’s “Zero F***s Given”

Despite having a relatively successful career, Hart’s homophobic tweets from 2011 resurfaced in 2018, prompting him to withdraw from presenting the 2019 Academy Awards.

In the year 2000, Black and Jim Norton were arrested for their roles in the stunt “The Naked Teen Voyeur Bus,” which was staged for the Opie and Anthony radio show. Crawford received backlash in 2017 after publicly stating that being gay is “still f****** odd” to him. Chelsea Handler has been chastised for her on-air remarks, and she has already apologized for making racist remarks on The Tonight Show and posting a contentious anti-Semitic video on social media.

Other unexpected nominations

Despite his recent controversy from the transgender community, Dave Chappelle is nominated for Best Spoken Word Album for his album 8:46. This is a condensed version of the information.