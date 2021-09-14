From Dan Levy to Timothé Chalamet, here are 11 men that went above and above at the Met Gala 2021.

This year’s Met Gala was a fashion triumph, with numerous notable ensembles on display throughout the evening.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event and the postponement of this year’s, Anna Wintour’s well-heeled guests made up for it by going all out to impress.

While the Met Gala is usually focused on the women, this year’s theme, “Forth America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” saw the males put in extra effort.

We take a look at the men who made it possible (and then some).

Dan Levy is a writer and entrepreneur.

Dan Levy used his platform to not only wear something completely unique, but also to send a powerful statement.

His pro-LGBTQ+ attire featured a map of the United States of America, pastel hues, and long sleeves. Sir, bravo.

Timothée Chalamet (Timothée Chalamet)

The Dune actor, who was also co-hosting this year, stepped up his game to meet the challenge.

In an interview with Vogue, French designer Haider Ackermann described his costume as “a combination of street style and slick tailoring, to produce a more dynamic, intentional silhouette, while still obeying the dress regulations of the event.”

Sweatpants have never looked so stylish!

