From ‘Breaking Bad’ to ‘The Lone Ranger,’ Saginaw Grant has had a long and illustrious career.

In the late 1980s, Saginaw Grant debuted in a Chrysler commercial. From there, he appeared in a number of TV shows and films as a guest star.

He was a character actor who utilized his celebrity to promote Native American culture, of which he was a part.

He was not just an actor, but also the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma’s hereditary chief and a well-known Pow Wow dancer.

Lani Carmichael, his publicist and friend, stated of his death to the Associated Press: “He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.

“As an actor, he built his home here, but he never forgot his Oklahoma roots. He remained a supporter of the Sooners.

“His life mantra was to always respect one another and not speak negatively about one another.”

We reflect on some of his most memorable roles and his career as fans grieve his death.

Saginaw Grant’s Life and Times

Given that he was born on July 20, 1936, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant’s first TV and film appearances came later in his life.

He was a marine during the Korean War before starting his acting career.

His first film role was in the 1988 film War Party, which was centered on the enmity between Native and White Americans, after appearing in a Chrysler ad.

From there, he spent most of his time on television, playing store owner Augie in the Western comedy drama Harts of the West, which also starred Beau Bridges and his father Lloyd Bridges.

In Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, he portrayed a medicine man, and he also appeared in Baywatch as a guest star.

In 1996, he appeared in Shane Meadows’ directorial debut, Small Time, as a Holy Man, and then in Richard Attenborough’s film Grey Owl, opposite Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the title character.

Throughout his career, he has played many doctors and holy men, such in Legend of the Phantom Rider (2002), Sin City Saints (2015), and the TV drama Purgatory (1999.)

He is most known for his appearances in major television programs such as My Name Is Earl, in which he played Dakota, and American Horror Stories.

Another of his most well-known appearances was in the television series Breaking Bad, in which he played. This is a condensed version of the information.