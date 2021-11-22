From best to worst, every ‘Gossip Girl’ Thanksgiving episode is ranked.

Upper East Siders, good morning! Thursday is Thanksgiving, or Gossip Girl Day, as we like to call it.

If you aren’t a fan, a) you are reading the incorrect article, and b) what is wrong with you? Because we’re about to get into how Thanksgiving Day played a major role in the first season of Gossip Girl (which makes sense because it’s an excuse to gather everyone in the same room).

Indeed, “Lonely Boy” Dan Humphrey first spoke to (a somewhat inebriated) Serena van der Woodsen on this historic occasion—that is, until the ending simply grafted on a flashback to one of Blair’s parties to make sense of Dan being Gossip Girl.

Anyway, putting the party and the inexplicable finale aside, we would never have followed the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s Blackberry-toting elite if it hadn’t been for this life-changing meet cute (which included a perfectly fine pumpkin pie going to waste, tsk!).

As a result, we’d like to express our gratitude for these legendary Gossip Girl Thanksgiving specials, which are listed from greatest to craziest.

In Season 5, they strangely opted to omit the usual ritual.

Season 1, Episode 9: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie”

This disastrous Thanksgiving episode shouts “Noughties!” like nothing else. Serena wears a very contemporary green dress, opaque 80 denier tights, and a leopard print coat—oh, and there’s a cheesy shower fight to really set things off—not only does it open with Nelly Furtado’s 2006 hit “Promiscuous,” but she also wears a very contemporary green dress, opaque 80 denier tights, and a leopard print coat—oh, and there’s a cheesy shower

Flashbacks from the previous year interrupt the main plot, with an intoxicated Serena walking into traffic, only to be saved from being hit by an incoming yellow cab by Dan Humphrey. Unfortunately, his pumpkin pie was destroyed and could not be saved.

Blair returns Serena to her house to sober her up, but she enlists the help of her then-boyfriend Nate to help her father with the cooking—which Nate is more than delighted to do because he loves S.

Later, the tension between Nate’s mother and father is apparent, and Lily finally tracks down her daughter, blaming her state of insanity on “too much turkey.”

Fast forward to this year, and Blair is in need of a trustworthy companion. Despite the fact that she had not invited Serena to dinner because she had questioned her.