From Adele’s ’73 Questions,’ Here Are All the Hints About Her New Album Title.

The globe is gearing up for sad girl fall, and Adele’s fourth album is the ideal accompaniment.

Easy On Me, the first single, has received a lot of praise, and the British singer has already disclosed that a lot of the album is about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The 33-year-old was the first individual to answer more than the titular number of questions in Vogue’s long-running video series, 73 Questions, ahead of its debut.

Here’s what fans think it means, as well as all the hints she dropped in the video regarding her forthcoming album.

What Is Adele’s New Album’s Title?

Adele has always given her albums titles based on her age when she started writing them.

19, 21, and 25 were her prior albums.

The following album was expected to follow the same structure and be titled 30, with Adele even posting a photo of what appeared to be an album cover on Instagram with the text “30 – November 19,” however the video threw doubt on this.

