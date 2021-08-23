Friends want a new investigation into Vanessa Marquez’s police killing.

Friends of late ER actor Vanessa Marquez are calling for a new investigation into the actress’s tragic police shot.

Marquez was shot and killed at her South Pasadena, California, home on August 30, 2018, by police who had came to do a welfare check. She had a recurring part in the first three seasons of the classic medical drama ER.

Officers claimed they were acting in self-defense after Marquez, who died at the age of 49, reached for what they thought was a pistol. It came out that the artefact was a replica.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined in 2020 that the two police officers shot and killed Marquez in “lawful self-defense.”

However, as her loved ones gathered in her honor on Sunday, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the probe and demanded that it be reopened.

“The question is, how much danger were the cops in?” says the author. Minerva Garcia, a friend of Marquez’s, told KABC-TV. “Given the fact that there were eight cops in her apartment. She was a frail woman. She hadn’t had anything to eat in days. She weighed 84 pounds at the time. “She was handicapped.”

The South Pasadena Police Department has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Marquez was dealing with mental health concerns and had a history of seizures. Her mother brought a wrongful death claim against the department after she died, and was granted $450,000 in a settlement.

In a document dated February 25, the district attorney’s office stated that officers Gilberto Carrillo and Christopher Perez of the South Pasadena Police Department would not face any charges in connection with the incident.

Officers could be heard demanding Marquez to drop the item from her hand before she was shot, according to body camera footage published at the time by the South Pasadena Police Department.

According to the report, Carrillo and Perez had cause to believe the gun was real after seeing Marquez with it in her bedroom, which “had the desired effect of making him fear for his life.” By not revealing that the handgun was a BB pistol, Marquez maintained Carrillo’s conviction that the gun was real.”

Marquez was armed with a pistol and acting abnormally, according to Carrillo and Perez.