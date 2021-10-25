‘Friends’ stars lead tributes to Gunther actor James Michael Tyler.

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on Friends, died today at the age of 59, and Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox led tributes to him today.

Toni Benson, Tyler’s longtime friend and manager, confirmed Tyler’s death from prostate cancer on Sunday.

The actor was best remembered for his role as the charming Central Perk barista, who fell in love with Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Greene, on the program.

“Friends would not have been the same without you,” Aniston wrote with a clip of her and Tyler from the hit sitcom on Instagram.

“Thank you for bringing fun to the show and to our lives in general. “You’ll be sorely missed.” 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.