‘Friends’ is dubbed the ‘Most Overrated Show in Television History’ by Piers Morgan.

Friends fans were outraged on social media after Piers Morgan called the show “overrated” at its reunion.

Friends: The Reunion, starring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), premiered on Thursday.

The sitcom, which followed six friends who became family as they navigated life in New York, premiered in 1994 and ran for ten years, earning the show classic status and propelling the stars to stardom.

Fans all across the world were enthralled by the show, including Morgan’s son Spencer, who tweeted about it on the day of the reunion.

“Reminder that no one cares if you think you’re too smart to enjoy Friends,” he tweeted. #FriendsReunion, take a day off.”

The broadcast journalist, clearly dissatisfied, responded by quoting his son’s tweet, saying, “Friends isn’t funny.” There has never been, and there will never be. “This is the most overrated show in television history.”

Hundreds of fans of the show responded to the tweet, expressing their dissatisfaction with the show.

User @MiddleMan_ mocked the show’s theme song, saying, “Come on Piers.. It’s as if you’re stuck in second gear all the time. And it certainly hasn’t been your day, week, month, or even year.”

“You can bet that if something is trending/current, you’ll come out and oppose it,” @dj potter answered. Boring. #givemeattention Millions of people love it & find it funny, all about opinions, o respect anyones when they express it as an opinion, not a ‘fact.’”

Friends isn’t funny. There has never been, and there will never be. Most overrated show in TV history. https://t.co/36C8wpMNOa

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 27, 2021

Another user even said they no longer like the television personality on the back of the tweet.

“I liked you until now. It’s like your intent on losing followers,” @DaleDav56501976 wrote.

@Ckh_Modest added: “Oooof – all of the many, many reasons to unfollow you over the years, this has done it. The least controversial, but the most telling when it comes to good taste and spirit. Goodbye and all the best Gooner.”

User @RyanMathieson93 shared a clip of Dwayne Johnson as The Rock shouting: “Shut up b****.”

Morgan’s comments come after fans around the world shared their immense approval for the HBO. This is a brief summary.