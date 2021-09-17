Freddie Combs’ wife was “proud” of his weight loss before his death at the age of 49.

Freddie Combs, who rose to fame after competing on The X Factor in 2012, has passed away at the age of 49.

According to TMZ, Combs’ wife, Katrina “Kay” Combs, the evangelist died in a Florida hospital after suffering kidney failure.

Katrina Combs claimed in an interview with People that her 25-year-old husband had been focusing on improving his health before falling ill.

When Freddie Combs was hospitalized and on the verge of death in 2009, his weight had reached 920 pounds. By the time he appeared on The X Factor three years later, he had lost nearly 400 pounds through fitness and diet as a result of his health issue.

Katrina Combs told People that after the COVID-19 outbreak halted their trips, her husband committed himself to a healthy lifestyle while they dug down at home.

“During that time, he lost down to 385 pounds,” she claimed. “And I can tell you that I have never been prouder of anyone. Over time, the battle with the weight and the fluid lead to kidney damage and, eventually, renal failure.”

She continued, “He was the type of person that, no matter where we were, we’d be known for being on X Factor.” “Before X Factor, we did a number of shows with TLC, so people knew he was losing weight.

“And when they saw him, they were like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ He would talk to them as if they were the only person in the world for that few minutes, saying things like, ‘You look so good.’

When Freddie Combs came on the second season of The X Factor, he stunned the judges—Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, L.A. Reid, and Demi Lovato—having previously been on the TLC series Ton of Love and Heavily Ever After.

His wife, who functioned as his carer, escorted him onto the stage in a wheelchair, and he earned great applause from the audience as he played a stirring rendition of “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

He commended his wife while onstage, telling the judges, "My wife Kay, she's an incredible woman." She began to look after me.