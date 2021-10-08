Fox News is celebrating its 25th anniversary with ratings that outperform the competition.

Fox News has been on American television screens for 25 years, and the network is celebrating the milestones with a ratings high.

In fact, recent ratings data reveal that the tumultuous Rupert Murdoch channel is beating its rivals.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the station had an average prime time audience of 2.372 million viewers in September, topping CNN and MSNBC combined in entire day and primetime total viewers, as well as the 25-54 demo.

On October 7, 1996, Fox News premiered, and on March 31, 1997, it was rated.

The channel has grown 6,346 percent in overall viewers and 1,900 percent in the younger A25-54 demographic during its first quarter.

Carlson, Tucker According to Nielsen, Hannity, The Five, and The Ingraham Angle are the top four highest-rated programs in total viewers for the quarter.

Carlson’s show drew 3.2 million viewers in the third quarter of 2021, followed by 3 million viewers for The Five and 2.9 million for Hannity.

In comparison, The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC’s most popular show, drew 2.2 million viewers.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers for the entire day, down 22% from this time last year. Meanwhile, MSNBC’s ratings have decreased by 39% to 738,000 viewers, while CNN’s have dropped by 38% to 598,000.

When it comes to primetime ratings, Fox News is the undisputed leader. 2.4 million individuals tuned in to Fox News during this time period, down 32% from the previous year but still roughly double MSNBC’s 1.3 million viewers.

For the sixth year in a row, the channel is on track to conclude 2021 as the most-watched network across all of basic cable.

A Fox News spokesman referenced to recent statements from on-air personalities on what it means to commemorate 25 years at the station when asked about the network’s outstanding ratings as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

“Fox News is dominating because Fox is unique,” Tucker Carlson remarked of the anniversary.

“Fox caters to an audience that no other station caters to. Fox, on the other hand, stands out because it is genuine. It’s true.” “I came to Fox having been fired for,” the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight added. This is a condensed version of the information.