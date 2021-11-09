Four new COVID-19 variants discovered in Nebraska are more transmissible and are deemed “worrisome.”

Four new COVID-19 variations have been detected by Nebraska health officials, sparking considerable concern among health specialists.

According to Susan Puckett, a community health nurse at Two Rivers, the four new variants are offshoots of the extremely contagious Delta variant and are considered to be between 10% and 15% more transmissible than the original Delta strain.

The variants were discovered in the Two Rivers Public Health District and are thought to be responsible for the recent increase in cases in the area. However, Puckett pointed out that it’s still uncertain how the “worrisome” varieties may effect public health.

According to Kearney Hub, she added at Friday’s weekly public news conference, “It is too early to determine whether this poses a higher risk to public health than the initial delta strain.”

However, according to Puckett, these mutations multiply swiftly and eventually mutate. She urged inhabitants of Two Rivers to get vaccinated, calling it “the best approach” for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties make up the Two Rivers district.

Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, the Two Rivers Public Health Department recorded 420 new cases of COVID-19. Infections were reported in at least 31 long-term care and residential establishments. According to the district’s weekly report, one out of every eight COVID-19 tests (12.5 percent) conducted in the previous week came up positive.

Only one of the district’s 29 ICU beds is available. Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 account for at least 20% of all medical and surgical beds.

The district’s risk dial is still set to “pandemic” red. This suggests that the COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates, and ICU bed availability in the Two Rivers district are now high. The “pandemic” zone also signifies that new diseases are spreading quickly in specific clusters across the area.

Only 47 percent of the total population of the Two Rivers district and 58 percent of the adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 2. Over 6,000 booster doses were also given out by the district.

According to a New York Times investigation, Nebraska has reported a total of 289,282 COVID-19 infections and 2,784 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.