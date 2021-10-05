Four members of a family have died in a freak wine-making accident.

According to several sources, four family members in an Italian village died in a strange wine-making accident over the weekend. The town’s mayor reportedly told local media that the tragedy had greatly affected the entire community.

According to Insider, the accident happened on Saturday at the family’s vineyard in Paola, a town in the Italian state of Calabria. The four men—Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, 70 and 50 years old, respectively, as well as Santino and Massimo Carnevale, 70 and 45 years old—were taking part in an annual winemaking custom when one of them stepped into the vineyard shed to stir the fermenting grapes.

The fermentation process creates carbon dioxide gas, according to the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at the University of Washington. Carbon dioxide gas, on the other hand, is colorless and odorless, making it difficult to detect.

According to the department’s website, “excess carbon dioxide in the air can cause headaches, perspiration, rapid breathing, elevated heartbeat, shortness of breath, and dizziness.”

“Higher carbon dioxide levels can cause more significant and immediate effects, such as coma, suffocation, convulsions, unconsciousness, and death,” the department added.

The workstation should be sufficiently aired to avoid carbon dioxide poisoning during the fermentation process. Individuals should employ both mechanical exhaust ventilation and natural ventilation, such as opening doors and windows, according to the agency.

Individuals are also encouraged to monitor carbon dioxide levels in their workplaces and compare them to occupational exposure regulations.

According to the Daily Beast, local prosecutor Pierpaolo Bruni stated that the shed was “insufficiently ventilated.”

When the first man died from the deadly vapors, police suspect a family member tried to save him. When that family member went unconscious as well, the other two men attempted to help.

According to the Daily Beast, first responders discovered all four males on the shed’s floor.

One of the men’s 36-year-old daughter-in-law was also discovered at the scene. She, too, was found unconscious, according to the Telegraph, but was resuscitated by neighbors and sent to a local hospital to recuperate. It’s thought she was also attempting to save her family members.

Officials said they don’t know which member of the family was the first to pass out, but they don’t suspect foul play.

