FOUND on Netflix is based on the true tale of Sadie, Lily, and Chloe, three adopted American girls who returned to their native nation of China to learn more about their origins and who they are.

The documentary was directed by Amanda Lipitz, who told The Washington Newsday that it was inspired by her niece Chloe (who appears in the video) when the family gathered in Jerusalem four years ago to celebrate Chloe’s bat mitzvah.

Lipitz expressed her curiosity about how Chloe felt about being adopted into her family and growing up in a Jewish home.

Sadie, 17, and Lily, 21, who live in Seattle and Oklahoma City, respectively, are featured in the documentary alongside Tennessee-based Chloe, 17. The three strangers found they were blood-related cousins thanks to 23andMe, and they’ve been together ever since.

All three girls were abandoned as infants in China, where they were found by strangers in crowded public places such as bridges and wayside. They were subsequently transported to orphanages that were overcrowded and understaffed, where they were raised until they were adopted.

Unfortunately, Lily, Sadie, and Chloe have no idea why they were abandoned, but FOUND investigates the impact of China’s famed One Child policy (which ran from 1979 to 2015) on their birth parents’ decision, their economic condition, and the cultural preference for male children.

Liu Hao, a Beijing-based researcher who tries to reconnect Chinese children with their birth parents, including Lily, Sadie, and Chloe, investigates all three ideas.

After years of talking online, Sadie, Lily, and Chloe came to Guangdong province in southeast China in 2019, hoping to meet their birth parents and learn more about their past.

Chloe is now a senior in high school, preparing to apply to colleges to pursue a degree “in the field of design and industrial design.”

Chloe told The Washington Newsday that she was still “absorbing” all that had happened in the previous few years, including their journey to China.

"I thought it was going to be a routine trip, but it wasn't." I had no idea what I was getting myself into at the moment; it was a.