Former Trump aide said Trump was ‘fascinated by looking at KKK garb’ at the Civil Rights Museum.

According to Omarosa Manigault Newman, former President Donald Trump was “fascinated with gazing at” a Ku Klux Klan exhibit at a civil rights museum.

During a recent episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia, Manigault Newman, who served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison until her dismissal in December 2017, made the claim.

As she sat for an interview, the TV personality, who rose to stardom as a competitor on the first season of Trump’s reality show The Apprentice, reflected on her time in the real estate mogul’s administration.

Manigault Newman was questioned about her final day in the White House in a video uploaded on Australian Big Brother’s official TikTok account, causing her to speak about organizing the launch of a civil rights museum in Jackson, Mississippi.

“It didn’t go well,” she explained, “because he was enthralled with gazing at the KKK garb.” “He was preoccupied with white [supremacist]displays.

“And it was one of those situations where I thought to myself, ‘Holy cow.’ Who is this mysterious figure? He is not the same person I met in Trump Tower in New York in 2003. I was conversing with a separate individual.” Manigault Newman also said in the interview that Trump frequently consulted with her on subjects in which she had little to no knowledge.

She explained, “Donald was used to running his own company, so he had a small group of employees around him.” “And I was one of the few people who knew Donald Trump for 15 years before he was elected president.

“So in the beginning, he preferred to be surrounded by familiar faces. I’m afraid I can’t help you with your defense! He, on the other hand, was unconcerned. He’d summon me to the Oval Office and inquire about veterans’ issues or what was going on at the Pentagon.

"'Mr. President, should we contact your secretary of defense?' or 'Should we call your secretary of state?' I'd walk in every day and ask. 'No, just tell me what you think,' he would say. As a result, I found myself advising Donald Trump on matters about which I had little knowledge.