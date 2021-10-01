Former Navy SEALs are assisting Brian Laundrie in his search, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter.

In his quest for Brian Laundrie in Florida, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been joined by a K9 squad as well as former Navy SEALs and Marines.

Laundrie, 24, vanished on September 19, just days before his fiancée Gabby Petito was discovered dead.

Dog, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, said on Thursday that he was feeling “very good” about how his hunt was going and that he anticipated to catch up to Laundrie soon.

Chapman has also hired a private K-9 search and rescue squad to assist him in his quest for Egmont Key, a small island off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida.

He told Fox News, “We got a number of volunteers.” “The majority of them are former cops, Navy SEALs, and Marines.”

“So, we’re on the prowl, and I’m really excited about it,” he continued.

After returning alone from a cross-country trip with Petito, Laundrie went camping with his family near Fort De Soto Park, where Chapman and his colleagues have been scouring the islands.

Chapman said on Thursday that he had found a campsite and a recently used can of energy drink in the woods.

Chapman claimed his K-9 unit had seen “a little bit of movement” in one location when asked about it.

“These canines are fantastic because they are trained to trace the scent, the adrenaline of a human, not like a sock, and discover the guy.”

He went on to say that a dog could search through an area in five minutes that would take him an hour.

Chapman’s team confirmed to This website on Thursday night that the search will continue on Friday and that they were looking into tens of thousands of leads from the public.

“Dog doesn’t care who brings him in; all he cares about is being apprehended,” a Chapman representative stated in a statement.

Petito’s 22-year-old bodycam film has surfaced, showing her telling a police officer that Laundrie had hit her before amending her account and claiming that she had attacked him first.

“He was so angry with me that he locked me out of the car and told me to go take a break, but I didn’t want to take a break. And I was eager to get started. “We’re drowning,” Petito says. This is a condensed version of the information.