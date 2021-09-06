Former ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant Mike Richards appointing himself as host left a “bad taste,” according to a contestant.

Staci Huffman, who appeared on the show in 2018, said she was taken aback by Richards’ abrupt departure after weeks of controversy.

Richards has stepped down as executive producer and will no longer host Jeopardy! as the hosting crisis continues. Richards made unpleasant statements on a podcast several years ago, thus he will no longer host the game.

Huffman told The Spokesman-Review, “I’m startled.” “I had no idea there was so much upheaval. When it was reported that he [Richards] would host, it appeared that he was on the lookout for a suitable host, but he chose himself.

“I had a foul taste in my mouth after that. It’s nothing like it used to be with Alex Trebek.”

“Alex was the nicest gentleman who worked so hard with his staff every day,” Huffman continued. He wasn’t sick while I was on the show. He had not yet been diagnosed. He recently inked a new deal. You had the impression that there was no reason to be concerned because you assumed Alex would be around for a long time.”

Instead of naming an instant replacement for the late Trebek, the show went with a rotating list of famous guest presenters before finally choosing Richards to the regular job behind the podium.

The Ringer published a report in August regarding Richards’ inflammatory remarks on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted in 2013 and 2014.

Richards made jokes against women’s weight, Jews, and other groups, causing the Anti-Defamation League to launch an investigation.

Then, three weeks ago, Richards announced his resignation and apologized to his coworkers.

“As a result, I will be stepping down as host with immediate effect. As a result, we will be canceling production today,” read part of his message.

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwelcome bad attention that has come to Jeopardy!” it continued. over the last three weeks, and for the resulting uncertainty and delays. I recognize that I have a long way to go in regaining your trust and confidence.”

Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy, was fired just two weeks later. This is a condensed version of the information.