Former Governor Cuomo was found to have misrepresented COVID deaths in nursing homes, according to an investigation.

According to Democratic Assembly Member Phil Steck, former Governor Andrew Cuomo exaggerated the number of deaths due to COVID in nursing homes during an investigation conducted by the New York Assembly.

According to The Associated Press, Cuomo’s administration opted to omit fatalities of patients transported to hospitals from its overall mortality tolls for nursing facilities. The state Department of Health wanted those deaths included in the totals for nursing home fatalities, according to investigators from the New York City law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell.

This information comes from a study prepared by the law firm to investigate complaints against Cuomo, including inappropriate staff work on a book deal and sexual harassment claims.

“The investigation revealed that while they were considering these issues, they were also working on a book deal, and there’s a chapter in the book regarding nursing homes,” said Steck, who represents Albany sections. “Instead of just reporting the truth, they were attempting to portray it as what they believed would be least damaging to the governor.” The law firm attempted to examine witnesses on the exaggerated nursing facility mortality toll, according to Republican Assembly Member Mary Beth Walsh, but Cuomo’s resignation hampered the effort.

Walsh, whose district covers parts of Saratoga and Schenectady counties, believes that the governor’s retirement curtailed the probe and the opportunity to investigate. “Several people who were supposed to be subpoenaed after the governor’s resignation refused to cooperate.” Cuomo’s administration was aware that the count was incomplete, but his staff claimed that this was due to the time it would take to certify the results. According to health officials, this measure was not taken to make the state’s death toll look better or to protect Cuomo’s reputation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cuomo’s spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, said on Friday that the former governor and his team have still not been given access to a copy of the Assembly report or all of the investigators’ evidence.

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee has opted not to examine their findings with us, which is their prerogative,” Azzopardi added, “but it may result in another one-sided report.”

Cuomo resigned in August to escape an impending impeachment trial. This is a condensed version of the information.