Forget about space tourism; these citizen science trips have a direct impact on the ground.

Why not take science trips right here on Earth, given the recent backlash against billionaire space tourism? Many people have been awakened by the pandemic, and for some, it is now time to take concrete steps to protect our planet. Seeing climate change, endangered wildlife, and plastic-polluted seas firsthand is the first step toward awareness and caring.

Citizen science trips are becoming increasingly popular because they allow ordinary people to work alongside scientists and researchers on specific projects. These trips are all about making ripples of impact while having an adventure of a lifetime, from surveying elusive snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan to reintroducing the pangolin—the world’s most trafficked animal—to the wild in South Africa, to training to be the next climate action champions on an Antarctic expedition.

South Africa’s Free Poached Pangolins

The now-famous pangolin is the world’s most trafficked animal, with one being poached every five minutes for its unique scales. The Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve program reintroduces these endangered animals to the wild, reversing local extinction (every pangolin in this program was rescued from illegal wildlife poachers and traders). Guests can help with pangolin tagging and monitoring, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because pangolins are notoriously difficult to find on safari.

Prepare for the Antarctica Climate Force in 2041.

2041 Climate Force is an Antarctic expedition led by Robert Swan, the first person in history to walk both the North and South Poles, and his son Barney Swan, with the goal of training the next generation of climate change activists. Participants will learn the most up-to-date information on climate science and sustainability in a climate change hotspot so that they can make a difference in their own communities.

Bimini, Bahamas: Become a Shark Researcher

If you learned anything from Shark Week, it’s that sharks are the most misunderstood creatures in the world. Shark geeks can join this Dive Ninjas Expedition with shark scientists at the Bimini Shark Lab, where they’ll learn how to handle, tag and introduce a shark into the wild, and even get a chance to swim with the elusive hammerheads.

Research Climate Change at Arctic’s Edge Manitoba, Canada

Measure evidence of global warming alongside research scientists near Churchill, polar bear capital of the world, on the frontline. This is a brief summary.