Forget about Santa Claus! Here’s Why Netflix and Vanessa Hudgens Are Christmas’s True Heroes.

Fans were captivated to their screens as Netflix began unraveling their enormous Christmas movie universe (for the most part starring Vanessa Hudgens), with a new festive squad of Avengers to root for.

Netflix’s investment in a whole saga of movies that cross dimensions and are referential to each other is worthy of attention. Romantic comedies are a genre of film that frequently finds itself as the punchline, and Netflix’s investment in a whole saga of movies that cross dimensions and are referential to each other is worthy of attention.

This isn’t meant to disparage more prestigious film genres. We understand and appreciate that, but for many viewers, these films provide a way to escape the demands and tensions of everyday life and imagine a more romantic existence.

“The worlds you’re invited into are frequently familiar, mostly grounded in reality—even if there’s a magical element at play, it’s still within the context of the’real world’—and inhabited by a glossier, shinier, more glamorous but still largely relatable group of people,” Anna Mohr-Pietsch, film producer with MetFilm Production and specialist tutor at MetFilm School, told The Washington Newsday.

“You can see yourself in there someplace, but only through the prism of aspiration.” The aches and pains of relationships are depicted in beautiful technicolor, and the complete emotional arc of a relationship can be experienced in under 90 minutes.

“Some people find it cathartic, while others find it energizing. And, on a basic level, I believe that people have always enjoyed watching subjectively attractive individuals act lovingly toward one another and achieve a happy ending that is absurd in real life.” While Hudgens’ three identical strangers (four if you count Brooke from The Knight Before Christmas) in The Princess Switch trilogy may not seem instantly relevant, the thought of escaping our reality and becoming someone else for a few days would have crossed the imaginations of many individuals at some point.

As other means for the plots to play out have evolved over the decades, the popularity of romcoms as a genre has inevitably ebbed and flowed. Love and laughter have been portrayed in TV shows rather than movies, such as The Mindy Project and Jane the Virgin, and streaming platforms have sparked a fresh interest in the genre. This is a condensed version of the information.