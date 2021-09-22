‘Force Us To Take A Shot? We’re Going To Give You A Shot!’ A warning sign is posted in a Tennessee store.

In Tennessee, a sign that appears to threaten violence against anyone seeking to implement a vaccine mandate has been discovered.

The Tennessee Holler, a local news organization, highlighted the anti-vaccination message by tweeting a video of the digital display.

It begins with a picture of a hand holding a syringe and a message that reads, “Force a shot on us?”

The image suddenly changes to one of a rifle pointing directly at the spectator, with the caption: “We force a shot on you!”

The message then changes again, this time to “The ultimate COVID variant Communism,” printed in yellow writing on a black background.

The notice is posted outside the Lewis Country Store on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Holler.

The video of the sign had been viewed more than 382,000 times on Twitter as of this writing, with over 1,200 retweets and 2,300 likes.

On Twitter, many have reacted negatively to the video, with one user, danielblack108, stating, “I hate living here,” in reaction to the post.

Another user, lcatboonies, said that the sign’s creators “deserve an FBI visit,” while graphaks commented that the statement must be “excellent for tourism.”

“Do they think they’re the only ones with guns?” Cruzinmrs wondered. “They aren’t,” says the narrator.

The most vehement criticism came from Yelpers, who filled the store’s page with one-star reviews slamming the sign.

“It’s probably not a good idea to threaten customers or anyone in general if you’re trying to run a business,” Chuck P. said. “I hope everyone steers clear of this “establishment.” I’m sure the owner will murder you if COVID doesn’t.”

Lauren W. stated she would have given the business “zero stars” if it had been an option, but “that wasn’t an option,” and added, “Don’t scare people with gun violence.”

“With ICU wards on the verge of breaking, our most vulnerable getting sick,” Shaki S. wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.