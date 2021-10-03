For Your Keto Needs, Here Are 3 Delicious Low-Carb Snacks.

Do you follow a ketogenic diet? If that’s the case, you might be having problems fitting snacks into your diet. After all, most snacks on the market today don’t meet the keto diet’s low-carb requirements. This is especially aggravating if you are the type of person who requires a snack in between meals.

Here are three nutritious low-carb snacks to try if you’re seeking for keto-friendly snacks without sacrificing taste.

Cereal isn’t the best choice for a keto diet because it’s usually high in sugar. However, if you miss cereal in the morning, Catalina Crunch has invented sugar-free, gluten-free, and low-carb cereals that are designed to keep you full until midday. This vegan and all-natural cereal is packed with nutrients, with 11 grams of plant protein, 9 grams of fiber, 5 grams of net carbohydrates, and no added sugar.

It’s also long baked for optimum crunch, and it comes in a range of flavors, ranging from chocolate peanut butter to fruity flavors, depending on your mood and taste preferences. The best thing is that they’re made with a combination of plant proteins and fibers that improve digestive health and keep you fuller for longer.

Purchase packs of 4, 6, or 8 to try a new taste each day.

Do you miss eating Oreos? Catalina Crunch’s version of cookies and cream sandwich cookies seeks to imitate that, but instead of sugar, it uses fiber and plant protein to replace it. You may now have a delicious keto-friendly snack without feeling guilty. In fact, just two of these cookies provide more than 4 grams of protein, as well as 5 grams of net carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, and only 2 grams of sugar.

Catalina Crunch employs one of the finest Dutch cocoa powders on the market to give their sandwich cookies such a pleasing flavor, making this a fantastic alternative for keto warriors who miss their daily sugar dose.

For only $39, you can get a 45-day supply.

Looking for a keto-friendly party mix to provide at your next movie night or something to eat while you work? Catalina Crunch is a flavorful and crunchy mix with natural ingredients and a high protein and fiber content. You can choose from four different options.