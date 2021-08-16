For Years, Bob Saget has been blocking Twitter users.

After issuing a public apology and explanation for why he has been blocking random people on Twitter for years, Bob Saget has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter.

Saget became a trending figure on Twitter just hours after making his statement, with a slew of fans chiming in.

He also spoke directly to the band Car Seat Headrest about their connection to a comic book series that has featured Saget as a character for years.

What did Bob Saget have to say about it on Twitter?

When several people shared accounts of being blocked by Saget for no apparent reason, some Twitter users became perplexed. In a single tweet to his 2.2 million followers, Saget clarified the situation.

“I apologize to everyone I’ve blocked over the years,” he stated. I’m only able to let good things in. I’d block myself if I could. And I’m giving my best to @carseatheadrest.”

August 16, 2021 — bob saget (@bobsaget)

It appears that Saget had been hiding some of the user accounts of people who had attacked him or expressed strong controversial beliefs throughout the years, based on Twitter users who had claimed that they had been blocked by him.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared the message, congratulating herself on avoiding being blocked by “BS,” to which he retweeted the comment and said, “Ha! Holly, never!!! I’m sending you my best wishes.”

Bob Saget’s message drew a lot of attention on Twitter.

Saget’s revelation that he blocks negative people has prompted more people to share their experiences of being blocked by him, as well as others to create a tiny movement to try to get blocked by him.

Users @devitoisdaddy69, @twinfantasyx, and @pmangox all uploaded photos of how Saget has blocked them, with the latter saying they’ve been blocked for eight years.

