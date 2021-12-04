For the year 2021, here are the top 25 best alcohol gifts.

If you want to bring a fun bottle with you or check off a gift for someone who enjoys spirits and cocktails, here are the greatest alcohol gifts to give in 2021. Bourbon, scotch, tequila, mezcal, gin, and vodka are all covered in our liquor gift guide. We’ve also included some of our favorite ready-to-drink cocktails, as well as ones that you can customize with your own liquor.

What good is a booze gift guide if it doesn’t have easy-to-find bottles, limited editions, and something for everyone’s budget? We’ve got the perfect gifts for your friends and family who have a home bar or enjoy a nice bottle, from sipping plain or on the rocks to mixing together a creative cocktail.

These can be found at your local liquor store, as well as ReserveBar, Drizzly, and other online sellers. Pricing may vary by region, and prices are subject to change over time.

The Macallan is a single malt Scotch whisky In Scotland, a Night on Earth This limited-edition bottle of The Macallan honors Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations, and it’s the perfect way to greet someone a happy new year. The eye-catching packaging conceals a Happy New Year message and an 86-proof bottle of Highland single malt scotch whiskey. The scotch was aged in both ex-Sherry and ex-Bourbon barrels. With flavors of cinnamon, shortbread, citrus, spice, and vanilla, this is a sweeter scotch. It’s supposed to be served with shortbread over the holidays.

Buy it for $99.99 at a store near you.

Patrón Cask Collection is a collection of patrón casks. Sherry Cask Aged Aejo Tequila Patrón’s Sherry-aged tequila, which is part of the Cask Collection, is a superb bottle of tequila. This is a tequila experience that will stand out as a gift for anyone on your list, with hints of caramel, vanilla, and yes, pecans. It’s delicious neat or as part of a sophisticated cocktail created specifically for the Sherry Cask Aged Aejo tequila.

Reservebar is selling it for $89.

Wheat Whiskey from Middle West Spirits is a lucky find.

The Lucky Find Wheat Whiskey from Middle West Spirits is the best wheat whiskey I’ve tried in 2021. This bottle not only looks great, which is a crucial aspect of gift-giving, but it also hits all of the right notes. This is a condensed version of the information.