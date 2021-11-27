For the year 2021, here are 15 of the best gifts under $50.

If you want to give your family and friends nice gifts this holiday season, don’t think you have to break the budget. There are many of gifts under $50 that we’re sure will be appreciated more than those that cost a fortune.

Funky home decor, nostalgic personal souvenirs, and classic children’s toys are just a few of the fantastic finds. All you have to do is think outside the box (pardon the pun) and hunt for gifts that reflect the excitement of the season.

15 Under $50 Gifts Your Friends and Family Will Appreciate It The key to finding unique presents under $50 is to take your time and look through the options. You’re probably wondering how you’ll manage that with all of the other demands on your time—kids, employment, house decorating alternatives, pet issues, and so on.

It’s good news. We searched far and low for top-rated, low-cost presents that will delight even the most jaded modern-day Scrouge on your list. The top 15 discoveries are listed below. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Bamboo Lotus Serving Board by Michael and Ania Shepler

The Michael and Ania Shepler Bamboo Lotus Serving Board is hard to imagine not liking. The lotus-shaped board made from organic bamboo and organic hemp oil can be enjoyed even if you aren’t entertaining guests. To make an elegant presentation, layer cheese, crackers, fruit, vegetables, and other delights on top. It measures 16 inches broad at its widest point and 14 inches wide at its narrowest point. It’s not only beautiful, but it’s also simple to clean with just light soap and water. Oil or wax it every few months to keep it looking new.

Uncommon Goods has it for $48.

2. Digital BBQ Fork from Sharper Image

Simply insert the two AAA batteries (yes, they're included) into the Sharper Image Digital BBQ Fork, and your favorite chef will no longer have to guess whether the fish, cattle, lamb, turkey, chicken, ham, or even pork is fully cooked. And no, your present recipient won't have to wait to use this fork till they've dusted off the grill. Use it to cook meat and fish in the oven, on the stove, or in the microwave. One of its characteristics is that it can be set to a specific temperature.