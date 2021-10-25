For the past 24 hours, a hiker has been missing. ‘Didn’t Recognize the Number,’ I said when rescuers called.

It has been discovered that a hiker who had been missing for almost 24 hours on Colorado’s highest mountain refused numerous phone calls from a search and rescue team since they came from an unknown number.

Lake County Search and Rescue’s efforts to rescue a hiker lost on Mount Elbert on Monday, October 18, were considerably hampered when the individual failed to reply to several calls, as first reported by The Sacramento Bee.

The hiker left at 9 a.m., but did not return by 8 p.m., according to a statement posted on Facebook by Lake County Search and Rescue.

Five Lake County Check and Rescue team members were dispatched at 10 p.m. to search “high probability areas” near Mount Elbert after multiple unsuccessful phone calls.

They were unable to locate the hiker and returned to their base about 3 a.m. the next day, with a second search team consisting of three search and rescue workers taking up the search at 7 a.m.

The man “had returned to their place of lodging” around 9:30 a.m., according to reports.

The hiker told authorities that they had lost track of the route after dusk and had spent the next few hours looking for it before eventually reaching their car.

They were completely unaware that a search and rescue effort had been begun in an attempt to locate them.

“One interesting takeaway is that the subject rejected our repeated phone calls since they didn’t recognize the number,” Lake County Search and Rescue stated.

“If you’re running late according to your schedule and receive repeated calls from an unknown number, please pick up the phone; it could be a search and rescue squad confirming your safety!”

The search took a total of 32.5 hours of manpower.

The hiker’s actions were defended by Lake County Search & Rescue.

“Please keep in mind that what looks simple in hindsight is not obvious to a subject when they are bewildered and panicked,” they said.

