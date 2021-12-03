For the men in your life, here are 18 Christmas stocking stuffer ideas.

When it comes to determining what to offer your loved ones on Christmas Day, it can be difficult.

While some individuals prefer to give one large present on Christmas Day, the Christmas stocking tradition allows loved ones to fill a stocking with a variety of smaller gifts that many men would adore.

Whatever your budget, the Washington Newsday has some clever stocking stuffer gift ideas for the dads, lovers, and brothers in your life for Christmas.

STAY FINE Top Grain Leather Wallet (No. 1)

The STAY FINE top grain leather wallet, available on Amazon, is handcrafted from Argentina’s finest leather, which softens naturally with wear and ages beautifully over time.

The following is from the product description: “STAY FINE is a small family-owned business based in the United States that manufactures high-quality leather wallets that are elegant, safe, and capacious while remaining slender. These wallets will last a long time and won’t cost you a fortune.” $29.99 2. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP x Trophy Room (BUY IT HERE) The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High OG is a nod to the classic “Chicago” hue of the Jordan 1.

“This sneaker showed a whopping 1,480 percent surge in sales compared to the week prior,” Ebay said of one of the top-selling sneakers on eBay on Cyber 5.

~$2,000

GET IT HERE.

3. Plaid Boxer Brief Set & Christmas Socks

This Christmas, give a coworker, friend, or family member this men’s boxer briefs and socks gift set from Walmart.

On its website, Walmart states: “The festive Christmas boxers and socks are a must-have for any wardrobe. The pieces come nicely packed in a gift box and are perfect for hiding under the tree or stuffing into a stocking for a Christmas surprise for your loved one.

“One pair of men’s plaid boxers and two pairs of Christmas socks are included in the gift package.”

$14.99

GET IT HERE.

4. Norelco Shaver 7100 Electric Shaver by Philips

With SenseIQ Technology, the Philips Norelco Shaver 7100, available on Amazon, provides a smooth shave while decreasing skin irritation.

The following is from the product description: “ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating that protects your face from redness and irritation, are only available from Philips. The SkinProtect blades give a tight shave with fewer passes for more comfortable skin, with up to 90,000 cutting motions every minute.

BUY IT HERE FOR $100 This is a condensed version of the information.