For the first time, scientists have succeeded in transplanting a pig kidney into a human.

Scientists have succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig’s kidney to a human body, a first step that could pave the way for pig organs to be utilized as transplants on a larger scale in the future.

For the first time, researchers at New York University’s Langone Medical School transplanted a pig kidney into a human without the immune system rejecting it right away. With her family’s approval, the kidney was put to the body of a recently deceased woman and monitored for two days to see how it would react.

Because of some similarities between pig and human organs, pig organs have been utilized as a substitute in humans for many years. However, the use of pig organs as a transplant has been hampered by the immune system’s rejection of the sugar molecule Glycan. The NYU experiment was effective because it used a genetically modified pig from Revivicor, a United Therapeutics affiliate.

These genetically modified pigs were created to suppress the Glycan molecules that humans reject, resulting in “GalSafe” pigs. On December 14, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a “first of its type international genetic change” for pigs.

If pig kidneys can be used in place of human kidneys without causing undesirable side effects, it could help to increase the number of transplants available to those who need them.

More than 661,000 Americans suffer kidney failure, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), and roughly 193,000 of them had a functioning kidney transplant. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), 17 people die each day while awaiting an organ transplant.