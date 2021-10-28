For the first time in 20 years, cigarette sales increased during COVID-19.

At the height of the COVID-19 outbreak last year, cigarette sales soared, giving the tobacco industry a rare boost.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a new study on Wednesday that looked at tobacco industry patterns from the previous year. Cigarette sales climbed from $202.9 billion in 2019 to $203.7 billion in 2020, according to the report, as demand from retailers and wholesalers increased.

Tobacco corporations began putting out more advertising and discounts for their goods, ostensibly in response to the increased demand. According to the FTC, the tobacco industry spent $7.84 billion on advertisements and over $7 billion on discounts in 2020 to reduce the cost of cigarettes. Last year, the two together accounted for 88.5 percent of the industry’s spending.

The last time cigarette sales increased was nearly two decades ago, before Big Tobacco was heavily chastised for misleading the public about the health risks associated with cigarette smoking. Tobacco corporations were smacked with billions in litigation as a result, and public health officials imposed additional regulations.

The FTC also looked at the sales of smokeless tobacco products and discovered that they had increased as well. Sales increased from $4.53 billion to $4.82 billion during 2019 to 2020.

The FTC introduced a new section in this year’s study that looked at flavors. It was shown that menthol was the most popular taste, accounting for 54.5 percent of sales, followed by tobacco (43.4 percent) and fruit flavors (2.5 percent).

The Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration are presently scrutinizing menthol cigarettes, as well as other nicotine products (FDA). Regulators discovered that menthol products are more difficult to quit than other tobacco products, which could lead to their contributing more to cigarette smokers’ health concerns in the long term.

Americans have been addicted to cigarettes and other addictive substances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Columbia University research published in August indicated that between March and September 2020 and the same time in 2019, booze sales increased by 20%. Marijuana sales increased by 52 percent to 130 percent depending on the business at the beginning of the pandemic.