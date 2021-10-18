For the Climate Change Award, Prince William took a page from Harry and Meghan’s book.

Prince William deviated from his usual safe public routine to promote his main project, emulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s approach.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a lot of attention during and during their time as working royals, but they also drew a lot of criticism.

According to The Washington Newsday, Harry and Meghan received more media attention in one day in September than William and Kate did in the entire month.

Now, Prince William and the royal family appear to be treading on shaky ground in an attempt to stake their claims in the climate change issue.

With his annual Earthshot Prize, dubbed the “eco Oscars,” the Duke of Cambridge hopes to stimulate solutions to climate change.

And, in doing so, he’s dipped his toe into the kind of symbolic posturing that has sometimes led to allegations that the Sussexes are “woke” or hypocritical.

On Sunday, William warned the audience: “We haven’t done enough to protect the earth for your future for far too long. Earthshot, on the other hand, is for you. We will take action in the next ten years. Continue to learn, demand change, and never give up hope.” The Earthshot Prizes are given out every year. The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony is a one-of-a-kind event. On Sunday, there was a green carpet instead of a red carpet, plant-based canapés, and script editing without the use of paper.

Guests were advised not to fly in for the occasion, resulting in fewer international celebrities posing for arrival photos and possibly a sly jab at Prince Harry’s usage of private jets.

Coldplay’s show was also fueled by electricity generated by 60 bikes.

Guests who were close enough to attend in person were also advised to wear recycled or upcycled attire instead of buying new outfits for the awards.

Prince William wore a green velvet jacket to a charity dinner in 2019, but this time he teamed it with a black polo neck jumper, producing a combination that older generations of the royal family would struggle to pull off.

Kate Middleton wore the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore in 2011 for a trip to Los Angeles.

sizes=”736px” source type=”image/jpeg” media=”(min-width: 768px)” This is a condensed version of the information.