For Talk Like a Pirate Day, ‘Sea of Thieves’ adds new ‘Gold and Glory’ content.

This year’s “Talk Like a Pirate Day” will be celebrated in Sea of Thieves with a new emote and a special “Gold and Glory” weekend.

What Is International Talk Like a Pirate Day?

If you’re unfamiliar with international Talk Like a Pirate Day, it’s the brainchild of two Oregon citizens (John Baur and Mark Summers), who came up with the idea in 1995.

The notion is self-explanatory: participants will be able to harness their inner Long John Silver and speak in the dialect of an 18th century buccaneer. This means they’ll have to include expressions like “dead men tell no stories,” “shiver me timbers,” and, of course, “Arr!” into everyday speech. Preferably with a genuine twang.

There’s even an official website for the day with a dictionary of phrases to help you get into the spirit and imitate the speech of a true seadog.

Every year on September 19, the oddball celebration takes place. If you’re interested in learning more about the origins of Talk Like a Pirate Day, visit this website.

Given that the majority of Sea of Thieves’ community already roleplays as double-crossing treasure hunters and swashbuckling rogues, Talk Like a Pirate Day is a perfect fit.

As a result, it’s only natural that the maritime adventure game would do something to commemorate this annual event, which is why Rare has recently released a brand-new “Award Acceptance” emoticon.

Simply set sail – which is Sea of Thieves’ way of saying “log in” – between now and 5 a.m. ET on Monday, September 20 to claim this. That gives you the entire weekend to earn the limited-time emote and participate in the weekend event “Gold and Glory” (more on that below).

By searching through your vanity chest after joining an online match, you will be able to equip “Award Acceptance” right away. This storage container may be located on your ship’s lower deck and is shown here.

