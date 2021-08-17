For Season 5 of ‘My Hero Academia,’ a new League of Villains arc has been announced.

In a new arc for its fifth season, My Hero Academia will be taken over by the League of Villains.

The anime will adapt Kohei Horikoshi’s manga’s “My Villain Academia” arc, which focuses on the story’s villains, the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army.

As part of the “Joint Training” arc, the pupils of U.A. High School’s Class 1-A and Class 1-B have been put through several trials in Pro Hero training.

It also included the “Endeavor Agency” arc, which followed Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they collaborated with Endeavor, the current #1 hero.

However, now is the time for the series’ villains to shine. This new arc will premiere on Funimation on August 21, according to a press release from the VOD provider.

The official Twitter account for My Hero Academia previewed the upcoming anime arc on social media, with Funimation confirming that they wrote: “The villains’ story is soon approaching. Let’s just break everything all once.”

What will the new “My Villain Academia” arc of My Hero Academia be about?

The arc features the League of Villains, a group of villains who are broke and fighting to make ends meet and are out to destroy hero civilization.

The League must first deal with their wicked opponents in the Meta Liberation Army (M.L.A), who want to defeat them and everyone who wants to regulate Quirks, before they can get back into form.

Re-Destro leads the M.L.A, and the League of Villains will pit them against characters like Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki throughout the season.

The action-packed arc, which Funimation has previewed as a “edge-of-your-seat thrill trip,” will also give fans a deeper look into characters like Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia takes place in a world where 80% of the population has obtained superpowers known as Quirks. Those who cooperate with the authorities are referred to as Heroes, while those who misuse their power are referred to as Villains.

Toga, Shigaraki, Dabi, and Twice are among the members of the League of Villains, whereas Re-Destro, Skeptic, and Curious are among the members of the M.L.A.

When will the new “My Villain Academia” episode of My Hero Academia be released?

Funimation has announced the release of a new anime series. This is a condensed version of the information.