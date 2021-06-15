For rejecting Mark Zuckerberg, Roger Waters has been dubbed a “hero.”

Fans have praised Roger Waters for turning down Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s request to use one of his songs in an Instagram campaign. Facebook has yet to respond to this website’s request for clarification on the Waters offer.

In a recent video, Waters, one of Pink Floyd’s founding members, claims that the social media mogul requested the use of the classic 1979 track “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).” ‘F*** you!’ said Waters, who was speaking at a forum in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently imprisoned. No way in f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing ‘Put Roger Waters in charge of anti-trust law in the US,’ tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald.

‘Roger Waters of Pink Floyd is a hero,’ tweeted @birdlaw12. ‘That’s the tweet,’ says the narrator. @Bosco4Indy wrote, “Another reason to absolutely love @rogerwaters.”

“This man is a hero,” says the narrator.

In response to the video, @surbrewery tweeted: “roger waters saying f*** you to mark zuckerberg’s offer to use his song is literally the best thing that has happened all week.” ‘Wow!’

'Wow!' 'Wow!' 'Wow!' 'W Please, let's have a few more like Roger Waters!!! " stated @OMeemz. @Eve6 said: "roger waters is the only boomer rockstar who matters.."

I’m the only one who hasn’t turned into a cartoon. He is blessed by God. ‘Roger Waters might just be the final push of inspiration for me to delete and leave Instagram from my life,’ @jnicolas_reyero wrote. “I stopped using Fakebook four years ago and don’t miss it at all. Meanwhile, on the microblogging platform, @thxdoorz wrote: “i love you, roger waters fighting against capitalism, i love you..”

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

In the viral video, which was dated June 10 and shared on Twitter by Mexico’s La Jornada on Saturday, rocker Waters pulled out a sheet of paper and said, “This is something that I actually put in my folder when I came out here today..” “You have no idea..”

