For refusing to take a vaccine, a New York teacher was placed on paid leave.

Tom Wiermann, a 20-year physical education instructor at M.S. 101 in the Bronx, has lost his job after refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of New York City’s vaccine mandate.

President Joe Biden has ordered that federal employees and contractors be vaccinated, and that enterprises with more than 100 employees be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. The mandate has been met with opposition, and various legal challenges have been filed against it.

According to News12, Wiermann received a letter from the Department of Education on Saturday stating that he had been placed on “leave without pay” for failing to comply.

In a lengthy post on Facebook on September 28, Wiermann explained his reasons for refusing to implement the directive, some of which were automatically refuted by a fact-checked article attached to the post.

“COVID-19 vaccines go through multiple testing for safety and effectiveness and are then continuously monitored,” according to the headline of the link accompanying the physical education teacher’s article.

“This coming Friday, unless the United States Supreme Court intervenes, my 20-year career as a [sic]NYC teacher will come to an end as I refuse to cave in to the vaccination mandate,” Wiermann wrote in an email to This website.

“Those who believe Mayor DiBlasio issued this order because of ‘science,’ think again. I contracted COVID in January of last year and still have antibodies to this day. Antibodies that are far more powerful than anything immunizations can provide.

“Moreover, vaccinated teachers and students (both unvaccinated and vaccinated) who test positive for COVID but exhibit no symptoms can teach and attend school. Yes, you read that correctly. They can still go to school if they have COVID.

“Then what is this all about?” There’s only one possible explanation. Submission gives you power. Just so you’re all aware. We were advised by the NYC DOE [New York City Department of Education] that we have to be vaccinated or face being placed on leave. We will not be able to collect unemployment benefits or find another job if we do so.

“They also sought to take away our benefits, but our scumbag union was able to secure them for us for a year.”

“Members who are not vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are not vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are not vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are not vaccinated by Oct. 1 but are vaccinated by This is a condensed version of the information.