For International Beer Day, here are the top 25 most popular international beers.

The annual International Beer Day, which takes place on August 6, 2021, is a worldwide celebration of the world’s most popular alcoholic beverage.

Here are the 25 most popular foreign beers to commemorate the occasion…

Snow

Despite the fact that Snow is the world’s best-selling beer brand, many people have never heard of it. The majority of this brand’s products are sold in China, with 101 million hectares sold in 2017.

This beer is mostly brewed in Beijing and was only introduced in 1993.

Bud Light is a popular beer in the United States

Bud Light is the most popular beer in the United States, and it is made by AB InBev, a Belgian-Brazilian business. According to Business Insider, the beverage is the fourth best-selling beer in the world.

Despite sales declining over 20% between 2013 and 2018, Bud Light shipped an astonishing 29 million barrels in 2018.

Skol

Skol’s current major market is Brazil, however the brew’s inspirations were Scandinavian, as the name suggests.

Although the beer is commonly associated with Brazil, it was actually developed in Scotland. It is currently the world’s fifth most popular beer.

Budweiser

Budweiser, a popular beer in the United States, is produced by AB InBev, a Belgian-Brazilian firm started in the 1850s.

Budwiser is the most valuable beer brand in the world, with a market capitalization of $14.65 billion USD in 2020, according to Statista.

Tsingtao

Tsingtao is made in Qingdao, China, and its origins can be traced back to the city’s brief German colonization.

In 2017, this brew was sold in 49 million hectolitres, accounting for around 15% of the Chinese beer market. Locals in Qingdao frequently drink beer from plastic bags with straws while strolling along the beach.

Heineken

Heineken, a Dutch beer brand, is one of the most well-known in the globe, having sold an estimated 34.3 million hectares in 2017.

According to Statista, the brand is expected to be worth $11,136 in 2020, making it the world’s second most valuable beer brand.

Harbin

In 2017, Harbin, another Chinese brew, sold 29.9 million hectolitres.

It is China’s oldest beer brand, having first been produced in Harbin in 1902 under a different name until being renamed Harbin in 1932.

Yanjing

Beer from Yanjing.