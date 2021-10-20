For Halloween, a house was transformed into an incredible spooky pirate shipwreck.

To celebrate Halloween, a house in Utah has been transformed into a spooky haunted house.

A TikTok video shared online by one of their neighbors, Vivi McCoy, under the handle vivimmcoy_, initially revealed the stunning decorations.

Fans can have a glimpse of the stunning set in the video, which appears to be inspired by the classic Pirates of the Caribbean films.

On the front yard, two huge skeletons and a full-size, upright coffin may be seen, but the major attraction is the brilliantly realized pirate shipwreck that protrudes from the land.

A skull and crossbones flag covers the debris, while the clip features multiple skulls, a pentagram, and other similarly eerie decorations.

On TikTok, the video has been viewed more than 21.6 million times with the description “When your neighbors are so amazing.”

McCoy provided fans a closer look at the decorations and how the entrance to the house has been merged into the wreckage itself in a follow-up video.

A small coffin stands next to the front door, and the garden is littered with makeshift crucifixes and gravestones.

Fans were (for the most part) impressed when they commented on the clips.

“That has to be the nicest Halloween house I’ve seen so far,” PeterGdaRaffe commented, while Jackie said she’d “move” since she “couldn’t compete with that.”

"That has to be the nicest Halloween house I've seen so far," PeterGdaRaffe commented, while Jackie said she'd "move" since she "couldn't compete with that."

Of course, there were detractors, with mellynellie3 claiming that the couple's decorations were "inviting Hell into their home." By erecting a pentagram, Robins tightbuns agreed that they were "actually welcoming Satan into their home." Those who were afraid of a pentagram were "the softest people and the weakest connections in society," according to Spiderodoom, who said that those who were afraid of a pentagram were "the softest people and the weakest links in society."