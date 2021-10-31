For Halloween 2021, here are the top 20 horror movies on Netflix right now.

Horror films, at their best, can revel in toying with your mind long after the credits have rolled and your pulse rate has finally returned to normal.

Why not treat yourself to an instance of the dark arts as the nights draw in and the shadows deepen this Halloween?

According to film review aggregate MetaCritic, The Washington Newsday ranks the greatest horror movies accessible to stream on Netflix this Halloween.

20. Fear Street Part Three: 16662021 Supernatural 1h 54mA witch hunt grips a colonial village in 1666, with terrifying repercussions centuries later.

“Fear Street Part Three: 1666 sends the slasher series back in time for a trilogy-concluding entry that wraps everything off on a screaming high note,” according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

The Conjuring (2013) 1h 52m Horror/Thriller

A family begins to experience paranormal events after relocating into an isolated farmhouse and seeks the help of demonologists.

“Well-crafted and deliciously spooky, The Conjuring ratchets up dread through a succession of effective old-school scares,” said Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

Thriller/Horror Thriller/Horror Thriller/Horror Thriller/Horror Thriller/Horror Thriller/Horr

A young woman meets a man, and they have a passionate night together until things go horribly wrong.

“Berlin Syndrome provides thriller lovers an extraordinarily well-written plunge into hazardous obsession, enlivened by crisp direction and a devoted performance from Teresa Palmer,” according to the Rotten Tomatoes critics.

17. 19222017 1h 41m Horror/Thriller

A farmer intends to murder his wife for her money and enlists the assistance of his teenage son.

According to Rotten Tomatoes reviews, 1922 rates among the more rewarding Stephen King adaptations thanks to director Zak Hilditch’s meticulous storyline and good acting by star Thomas Jane.”

16. Cam2018 1h 35m Horror/Mystery

A cam girl tries to expose the unknown criminal and reclaim her identity after her account is hacked by a doppelgänger.

“Smart and thrilling, CAM is a techno-thriller that’s considerably more than the sum of its salacious parts—and a great showcase for Madeline Brewer in the primary role,” say Rotten Tomatoes critics.

He was never dead.

1h 39m Horror/Thriller, 2015

A group of gangsters and his estranged daughter drag a recluse immortal who craves human flesh back into the world.

The horror film was written by Film School Rejects “I couldn’t stop laughing. This is a condensed version of the information.